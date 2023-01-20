English
    Alok Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.91% from Rs. 2,129.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.83 crore in December 2022 down 277488.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.17% from Rs. 210.36 crore in December 2021.

    Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.

    Alok Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,705.691,698.582,129.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,705.691,698.582,129.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,151.271,137.421,480.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.920.962.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks146.5376.50-36.57
    Power & Fuel--211.94--
    Employees Cost118.25118.60112.44
    Depreciation90.5790.7486.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses331.12164.41372.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-132.97-101.99110.90
    Other Income4.1830.4712.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-128.79-71.52123.77
    Interest120.79119.75123.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-249.58-191.270.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-249.58-191.270.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-249.58-191.270.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-249.58-191.270.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-0.23-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-249.83-191.50-0.09
    Equity Share Capital496.53496.53496.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.390.00
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.39--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.390.00
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.39--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

