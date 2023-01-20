Alok Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore, down 19.91% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,705.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.91% from Rs. 2,129.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.83 crore in December 2022 down 277488.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2022 down 118.17% from Rs. 210.36 crore in December 2021.
Alok Industries shares closed at 14.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -55.35% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,705.69
|1,698.58
|2,129.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,705.69
|1,698.58
|2,129.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,151.27
|1,137.42
|1,480.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.92
|0.96
|2.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|146.53
|76.50
|-36.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|211.94
|--
|Employees Cost
|118.25
|118.60
|112.44
|Depreciation
|90.57
|90.74
|86.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|331.12
|164.41
|372.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-132.97
|-101.99
|110.90
|Other Income
|4.18
|30.47
|12.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-128.79
|-71.52
|123.77
|Interest
|120.79
|119.75
|123.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-249.58
|-191.27
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-249.58
|-191.27
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-249.58
|-191.27
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-249.58
|-191.27
|0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-249.83
|-191.50
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|496.53
|496.53
|496.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.39
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.39
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.39
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited