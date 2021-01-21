Alok Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,213.20 crore, up 38.92% Y-o-Y
January 21, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alok Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,213.20 crore in December 2020 up 38.92% from Rs. 873.33 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020 up 81.94% from Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.36 crore in December 2020 up 546.68% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2019.
Alok Industries shares closed at 22.10 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -27.06% returns over the last 6 months and 718.52% over the last 12 months.
|Alok Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,213.20
|820.08
|873.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,213.20
|820.08
|873.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|693.08
|513.19
|537.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.01
|3.04
|3.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.36
|-74.10
|23.94
|Power & Fuel
|149.98
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.73
|77.99
|79.85
|Depreciation
|55.44
|56.03
|139.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|153.91
|320.25
|265.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.41
|-76.32
|-176.28
|Other Income
|7.51
|2.63
|3.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.92
|-73.69
|-172.38
|Interest
|126.78
|130.50
|21.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.86
|-204.19
|-194.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|5,023.12
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.86
|4,818.93
|-194.25
|Tax
|--
|20.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.86
|4,798.89
|-194.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.86
|4,798.89
|-194.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.26
|-0.25
|-0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.12
|4,798.64
|-194.49
|Equity Share Capital
|496.54
|496.54
|1,368.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|17.08
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|9.06
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|17.08
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|9.06
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited