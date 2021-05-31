Alna Trading Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100.74% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alna Trading & Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100.74% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 287.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
|Alna Trading & Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.08
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.08
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.02
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|2.09
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|2.09
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|2.09
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|2.09
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited