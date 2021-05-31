Alna Trading Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100.74% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 287.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.