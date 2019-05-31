Alna Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 41.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2019 down 41.73% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Alna Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2018.