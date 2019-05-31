Alna Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 41.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alna Trading & Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2019 down 41.73% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
Alna Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2018.
|
|Alna Trading & Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.54
|1.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.54
|1.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.51
|0.51
|0.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.09
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|-0.71
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|-0.74
|3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|-0.71
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|-0.74
|3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited