    Almondz Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in September 2022 down 13.27% from Rs. 6.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2022 down 51.53% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2022 down 23.77% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

    Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

    Almondz Global shares closed at 78.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.

    Almondz Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.955.106.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.955.106.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.902.872.56
    Depreciation0.270.260.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.01--0.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.972.012.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.80-0.041.17
    Other Income0.790.821.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.590.782.17
    Interest0.660.320.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.930.461.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.930.461.99
    Tax-0.020.030.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.950.431.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.950.431.96
    Equity Share Capital15.5315.5315.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.170.76
    Diluted EPS0.350.160.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.170.76
    Diluted EPS0.350.160.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

