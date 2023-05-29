Almondz Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in March 2023 up 59.82% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 173.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 3166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Almondz Global shares closed at 71.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.