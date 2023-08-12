Almondz Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 30.23% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Almondz Global shares closed at 91.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.