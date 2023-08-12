English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Almondz Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.60 crore in June 2023 up 9.8% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 30.23% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2023 up 21.15% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

    Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

    Almondz Global shares closed at 91.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

    Almondz Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.609.115.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.609.115.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.222.352.87
    Depreciation0.240.310.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.02-0.62--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.726.142.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.93-0.04
    Other Income0.620.600.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.021.530.78
    Interest0.480.730.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.800.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.800.46
    Tax0.240.330.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.470.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.470.43
    Equity Share Capital15.6915.5315.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.180.17
    Diluted EPS0.110.170.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.180.17
    Diluted EPS0.110.170.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Almondz Global #Almondz Global Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!