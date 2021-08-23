Almondz Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore in June 2021 up 14.43% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2021 up 7.75% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021 up 31.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Almondz Global shares closed at 69.20 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.94% returns over the last 6 months and 585.15% over the last 12 months.