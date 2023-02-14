Almondz Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 885.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 331.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.