Almondz Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 up 885.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2022 up 331.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Almondz Global shares closed at 70.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.22% over the last 12 months.