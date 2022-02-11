Almondz Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in December 2021 down 13.24% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 87.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 down 65.95% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2020.

Almondz Global shares closed at 98.95 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)