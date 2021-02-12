Almondz Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, down 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in December 2020 down 22.54% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 up 168.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Almondz Global shares closed at 21.00 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.90% returns over the last 6 months and 27.27% over the last 12 months.