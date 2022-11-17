Almondz Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in September 2022 down 21.31% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 57.81% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.

Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

Almondz Global shares closed at 78.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.