    Almondz Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.73 crore in September 2022 down 21.31% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 8.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 57.81% from Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021.

    Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

    Almondz Global shares closed at 78.45 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.

    Almondz Global Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7315.6918.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7315.6918.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.995.745.20
    Depreciation0.330.590.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.290.310.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.628.667.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.500.394.87
    Other Income0.790.790.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.291.185.56
    Interest1.260.731.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.453.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.030.453.96
    Tax0.160.140.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.870.313.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.870.313.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.003.514.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.873.828.08
    Equity Share Capital15.5315.5315.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.483.12
    Diluted EPS1.421.403.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.501.483.12
    Diluted EPS1.421.403.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm