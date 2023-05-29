English
    Almondz Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore in March 2023 up 41.27% from Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 127.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 up 802.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
    Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.Almondz Global shares closed at 71.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.
    Almondz Global Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6318.9618.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6318.9618.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.010.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.885.624.98
    Depreciation0.600.590.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.700.26-0.81
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.559.7415.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.312.74-1.32
    Other Income0.970.971.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.283.710.04
    Interest1.441.280.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.842.43-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.842.43-0.54
    Tax0.710.970.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.131.46-1.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.131.46-1.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.902.603.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.034.061.77
    Equity Share Capital15.5315.5315.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.570.68
    Diluted EPS1.481.490.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.570.68
    Diluted EPS1.481.490.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023