Almondz Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 26.63 crore in March 2023 up 41.27% from Rs. 18.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 127.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 up 802.33% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.
|Almondz Global shares closed at 71.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.
|Almondz Global Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.63
|18.96
|18.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.63
|18.96
|18.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.01
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|5.62
|4.98
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.59
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-1.70
|0.26
|-0.81
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.55
|9.74
|15.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|2.74
|-1.32
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.97
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.28
|3.71
|0.04
|Interest
|1.44
|1.28
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.84
|2.43
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.84
|2.43
|-0.54
|Tax
|0.71
|0.97
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.13
|1.46
|-1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.13
|1.46
|-1.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.90
|2.60
|3.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.03
|4.06
|1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|15.53
|15.53
|15.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|1.57
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.49
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|1.57
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|1.49
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited