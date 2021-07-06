MARKET NEWS

Almondz Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in March 2021 up 57.58% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021 up 360.41% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021 up 237.2% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

Almondz Global shares closed at 64.15 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 212.17% returns over the last 6 months and 467.70% over the last 12 months.

Almondz Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations20.1714.1412.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.1714.1412.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.020.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.924.948.29
Depreciation0.630.592.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.240.460.55
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.576.407.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.73-5.67
Other Income1.420.571.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.212.30-4.25
Interest1.550.381.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.661.92-5.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.661.92-5.44
Tax0.300.42-3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.361.50-2.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.361.50-2.18
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates6.022.97-0.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.384.47-2.45
Equity Share Capital15.5315.5315.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.511.78-0.58
Diluted EPS2.431.73-0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.511.78-0.58
Diluted EPS2.431.73-0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Almondz Global #Almondz Global Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:11 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.