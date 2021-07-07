Almondz Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.17 crore in March 2021 up 57.58% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2021 up 360.41% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021 up 237.2% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

Almondz Global shares closed at 67.35 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 227.74% returns over the last 6 months and 496.02% over the last 12 months.