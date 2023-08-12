English
    Almondz Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in June 2023 up 11.73% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 down 1.57% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 114.69% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

    Almondz Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.

    Almondz Global shares closed at 91.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

    Almondz Global Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5326.6315.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5326.6315.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.345.885.74
    Depreciation0.740.600.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.08-1.700.31
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2019.558.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.172.310.39
    Other Income0.890.970.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.063.281.18
    Interest1.031.440.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.031.840.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.031.840.45
    Tax0.510.710.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.521.130.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.521.130.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.242.903.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.764.033.82
    Equity Share Capital15.6915.5315.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.561.48
    Diluted EPS1.371.481.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.561.48
    Diluted EPS1.371.481.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

