MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Almondz Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 29.85% Y-o-Y

August 23, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Almondz Global Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in June 2021 up 29.85% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2021 up 81.37% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021 up 62.79% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

Close

Almondz Global shares closed at 69.05 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 155.74% returns over the last 6 months and 590.50% over the last 12 months.

Almondz Global Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.4020.1711.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.4020.1711.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.02--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.974.924.24
Depreciation0.590.630.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.330.240.44
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.4713.576.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.040.790.35
Other Income0.571.421.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.612.211.91
Interest1.011.550.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.600.661.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.600.661.61
Tax0.570.300.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.030.361.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.030.361.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates3.526.021.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.556.383.06
Equity Share Capital15.5315.5315.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.511.22
Diluted EPS2.072.431.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.142.511.22
Diluted EPS2.072.431.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Almondz Global #Almondz Global Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.