Almondz Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 29.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in June 2021 up 29.85% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.55 crore in June 2021 up 81.37% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021 up 62.79% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2020.

Almondz Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2020.

Almondz Global shares closed at 69.05 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 155.74% returns over the last 6 months and 590.50% over the last 12 months.