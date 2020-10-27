ALLSEC Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.17 crore in September 2020 down 19.18% from Rs. 55.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2020 down 62.29% from Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2020 down 43.2% from Rs. 14.79 crore in September 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.05 in September 2019.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 261.20 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.56% returns over the last 6 months and -11.52% over the last 12 months.