ALLSEC Tech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.89 crore, up 47.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.89 crore in September 2019 up 47.97% from Rs. 37.77 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019 up 31.01% from Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.79 crore in September 2019 up 61.82% from Rs. 9.14 crore in September 2018.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2018.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 298.60 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.30% over the last 12 months.