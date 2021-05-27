MARKET NEWS

ALLSEC Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.24 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.24 crore in March 2021 up 8.13% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2021 up 174.42% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021 up 20.64% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.80 in March 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 383.35 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.45% returns over the last 6 months and 122.49% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.2449.2748.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.2449.2748.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.9631.1830.62
Depreciation4.844.183.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.398.208.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.055.715.01
Other Income1.620.541.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.676.256.60
Interest0.800.300.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.875.956.19
Exceptional Items-----12.14
P/L Before Tax6.875.95-5.95
Tax1.431.771.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.444.18-7.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.444.18-7.31
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.572.74-4.80
Diluted EPS3.572.74-4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.572.74-4.80
Diluted EPS3.572.74-4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 11:55 am

