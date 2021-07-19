MARKET NEWS

ALLSEC Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in June 2021 up 18.51% from Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.97 crore in June 2021 up 2188.99% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.26 crore in June 2021 up 997.07% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 51.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 538.40 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.58% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations49.7452.2441.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49.7452.2441.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.4930.9627.40
Depreciation4.294.844.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.7010.396.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.266.053.71
Other Income93.711.621.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.977.674.99
Interest0.380.800.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.596.874.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax96.596.874.74
Tax17.621.431.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.975.443.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.975.443.45
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS51.823.572.26
Diluted EPS51.823.572.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS51.823.572.26
Diluted EPS51.823.572.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:44 pm

