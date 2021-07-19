ALLSEC Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.74 crore in June 2021 up 18.51% from Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.97 crore in June 2021 up 2188.99% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.26 crore in June 2021 up 997.07% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 51.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 538.40 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.58% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.