ALLSEC Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.97 crore in June 2020 down 2.67% from Rs. 43.12 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2020 down 34.16% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2020 down 17.74% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2019.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 196.90 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.48% returns over the last 6 months and -36.37% over the last 12 months.