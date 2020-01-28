ALLSEC Tech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.47 crore in December 2019 up 24.83% from Rs. 39.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2019 down 41.63% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2019 down 1.79% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2018.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.11 in December 2018.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 296.15 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and 61.48% over the last 12 months.