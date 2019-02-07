ALLSEC Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.63 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.63 crore in December 2018 up 18.37% from Rs. 33.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2018 down 10.68% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2018 up 39.09% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2017.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2017.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 179.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.01% over the last 12 months.