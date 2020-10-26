ALLSEC Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore in September 2020 down 14.48% from Rs. 79.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in September 2020 down 52.08% from Rs. 13.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in September 2020 down 35.87% from Rs. 22.50 crore in September 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.82 in September 2019.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 262.80 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.54% returns over the last 6 months and -10.98% over the last 12 months.