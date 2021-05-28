ALLSEC Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.48 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.48 crore in March 2021 up 3.29% from Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.78 crore in March 2021 up 26.65% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021 up 15.92% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.14 in March 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 395.20 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 133.23% over the last 12 months.