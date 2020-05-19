ALLSEC Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore in March 2020 up 7.24% from Rs. 66.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2020 up 681.82% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2020 up 14.56% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2019.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 161.05 on May 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.42% returns over the last 6 months and -48.01% over the last 12 months.