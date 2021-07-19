ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore in June 2021 up 11.84% from Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2021 down 232.17% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021 up 17% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 538.40 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.58% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.