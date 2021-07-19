MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

July 19, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore in June 2021 up 11.84% from Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2021 down 232.17% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021 up 17% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 538.40 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.58% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.

Close
ALLSEC Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.4973.4863.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.4973.4863.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.4139.6336.96
Depreciation5.576.525.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.2712.9313.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2414.407.30
Other Income0.711.511.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9515.918.43
Interest0.430.890.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5215.028.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.5215.028.07
Tax18.491.242.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.9713.786.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.9713.786.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.9713.786.03
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.239.053.96
Diluted EPS-5.239.053.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.239.053.96
Diluted EPS-5.239.053.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.