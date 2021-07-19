ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y
July 19, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.49 crore in June 2021 up 11.84% from Rs. 63.92 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2021 down 232.17% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021 up 17% from Rs. 14.12 crore in June 2020.
ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 538.40 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.58% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.
|ALLSEC Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.49
|73.48
|63.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.49
|73.48
|63.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.41
|39.63
|36.96
|Depreciation
|5.57
|6.52
|5.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|12.93
|13.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.24
|14.40
|7.30
|Other Income
|0.71
|1.51
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.95
|15.91
|8.43
|Interest
|0.43
|0.89
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.52
|15.02
|8.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.52
|15.02
|8.07
|Tax
|18.49
|1.24
|2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.97
|13.78
|6.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.97
|13.78
|6.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.97
|13.78
|6.03
|Equity Share Capital
|15.24
|15.24
|15.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.23
|9.05
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.23
|9.05
|3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.23
|9.05
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-5.23
|9.05
|3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited