ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.38 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.38 crore in June 2019 up 6.99% from Rs. 62.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2019 up 46.8% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2019 up 66.91% from Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2018.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.33 in June 2018.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 179.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.