ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 83.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 down 45.14% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

    ALLSEC Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.0994.2083.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.0994.2083.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.7155.2644.65
    Depreciation6.836.535.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4117.3116.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1415.1016.24
    Other Income0.844.360.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9819.4616.82
    Interest0.930.930.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0518.5316.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0518.5316.48
    Tax6.832.663.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.2215.8713.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.2215.8713.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.2215.8713.16
    Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.7410.418.63
    Diluted EPS4.7410.418.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.7410.418.63
    Diluted EPS4.7410.418.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited