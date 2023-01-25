ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.09 crore in December 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 83.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2022 down 45.14% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2022 down 3.45% from Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.63 in December 2021.

