MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 6pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore in December 2020 down 0.88% from Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020 up 3.74% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2020 up 9.37% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.61 in December 2019.

Close

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 273.60 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.63% returns over the last 6 months and -13.28% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.6967.6072.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.6967.6072.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.4537.7142.55
Depreciation5.715.474.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.1815.9613.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.358.4611.52
Other Income0.500.500.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.858.9612.02
Interest0.370.820.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.488.1411.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.488.1411.58
Tax3.611.703.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.876.448.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.876.448.55
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.876.448.55
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.824.225.61
Diluted EPS5.824.225.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.824.225.61
Diluted EPS5.824.225.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.