ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore in December 2020 down 0.88% from Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020 up 3.74% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2020 up 9.37% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2019.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.61 in December 2019.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 273.60 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.63% returns over the last 6 months and -13.28% over the last 12 months.