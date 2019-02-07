ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.09 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.09 crore in December 2018 down 28.89% from Rs. 88.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2018 down 50.99% from Rs. 15.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2018 down 33.09% from Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2017.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.96 in December 2017.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 179.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.81% returns over the last 6 months and -54.01% over the last 12 months.