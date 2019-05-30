Allied Digital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.98 crore in March 2019 up 17.61% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2019 up 361.21% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2019 up 30.78% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2018.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2018.

Allied Digital shares closed at 16.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.