Allied Digital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore in December 2021 up 13.19% from Rs. 25.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 down 22.12% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2020.

Allied Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

Allied Digital shares closed at 144.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 107.41% returns over the last 6 months and 248.19% over the last 12 months.