Allied Digital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in December 2018 down 12.45% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 down 39.6% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2018 down 31.45% from Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2017.

Allied Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

Allied Digital shares closed at 12.60 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.