Allied Digital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.02 crore, up 47.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.02 crore in September 2022 up 47.73% from Rs. 113.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in September 2022 down 45.55% from Rs. 32.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.26 crore in September 2022 up 52.92% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 108.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 0.97% over the last 12 months.