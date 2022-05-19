 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allied Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.42 crore, up 63.35% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.42 crore in March 2022 up 63.35% from Rs. 95.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022 up 331.28% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2022 up 151.93% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 142.70 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.93% returns over the last 6 months and 150.57% over the last 12 months.

Allied Digital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.42 116.97 95.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.42 116.97 95.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.71 2.81 56.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -1.31 -0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.57 20.74 15.12
Depreciation 4.99 4.55 4.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.62 81.34 13.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.08 8.84 5.87
Other Income 0.97 0.50 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.05 9.34 6.40
Interest 0.89 0.59 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.16 8.75 5.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.16 8.75 5.69
Tax 5.36 1.90 1.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.80 6.85 3.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.80 6.85 3.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 -0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.82 6.83 3.90
Equity Share Capital 27.10 27.10 25.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 1.28 0.77
Diluted EPS 3.01 1.23 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 1.28 0.77
Diluted EPS 3.01 1.23 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
