Allied Digital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.42 crore, up 63.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.42 crore in March 2022 up 63.35% from Rs. 95.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2022 up 331.28% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.04 crore in March 2022 up 151.93% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 142.70 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.93% returns over the last 6 months and 150.57% over the last 12 months.