Allied Digital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.65 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.65 crore in June 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 98.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022 up 53.86% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022 up 25% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 142.25 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.99% returns over the last 6 months and 105.56% over the last 12 months.

Allied Digital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.65 156.42 98.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.65 156.42 98.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 59.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 98.09 10.71 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.69 -0.55 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.83 28.57 16.63
Depreciation 4.13 4.99 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.45 90.62 10.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.84 22.08 6.63
Other Income 1.28 0.97 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.12 23.05 7.15
Interest 0.92 0.89 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.20 22.16 6.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.20 22.16 6.46
Tax 3.03 5.36 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.17 16.80 4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.17 16.80 4.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.17 16.82 4.66
Equity Share Capital 27.10 27.10 25.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 3.02 0.92
Diluted EPS 1.27 3.01 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 3.02 0.92
Diluted EPS 1.27 3.01 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
