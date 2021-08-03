Allied Digital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.24 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.24 crore in June 2021 up 18.86% from Rs. 82.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2021 down 12.98% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 11.78 crore in June 2020.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Allied Digital shares closed at 69.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.53% returns over the last 6 months and 291.55% over the last 12 months.