Allied Digital Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 84.08 crore, up 34.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.08 crore in December 2019 up 34.25% from Rs. 62.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2019 up 213.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2019 up 20.88% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2018.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2018.

Allied Digital shares closed at 22.95 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.51% returns over the last 6 months and 71.91% over the last 12 months.