Alliance Integ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, down 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in June 2023 down 23.32% from Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in June 2023 down 29.37% from Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 21.42 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.