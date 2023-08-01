English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alliance Integ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, down 23.32% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in June 2023 down 23.32% from Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.04 crore in June 2023 down 29.37% from Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

    Alliance Integ shares closed at 21.42 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.

    Alliance Integrated Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6213.0916.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6213.0916.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.880.020.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.462.30--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.700.010.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.942.574.25
    Depreciation7.016.947.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.648.769.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.61-7.52-5.32
    Other Income0.010.090.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.60-7.43-5.30
    Interest21.4533.6914.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.04-41.11-20.13
    Exceptional Items--108.14--
    P/L Before Tax-26.0467.03-20.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.0467.03-20.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.0467.03-20.13
    Equity Share Capital11.6111.6111.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.245.77-1.73
    Diluted EPS-2.245.77-1.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.245.77-1.73
    Diluted EPS-2.245.77-1.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alliance Integ #Alliance Integrated Metaliks #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!