Alliance Integ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.98 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.98 crore in December 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021 up 78.22% from Rs. 27.71 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021 up 399.43% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020.
Alliance Integ shares closed at 76.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 380.94% returns over the last 12 months.
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.98
|21.54
|18.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.98
|21.54
|18.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.46
|2.66
|1.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|3.64
|8.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.61
|3.57
|2.80
|Depreciation
|7.05
|7.05
|6.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.45
|9.47
|7.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|-4.85
|-8.62
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-4.83
|-8.57
|Interest
|4.26
|21.07
|19.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.03
|-25.91
|-27.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.96
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.03
|-27.86
|-27.71
|Tax
|--
|0.27
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.03
|-28.13
|-27.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.03
|-28.13
|-27.71
|Equity Share Capital
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.20
|-24.22
|-23.86
|Diluted EPS
|-5.20
|-24.22
|-23.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.20
|-24.22
|-23.86
|Diluted EPS
|-5.20
|-24.22
|-23.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited