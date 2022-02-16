Alliance Integ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.98 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.98 crore in December 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 18.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021 up 78.22% from Rs. 27.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021 up 399.43% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2020.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 76.95 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 380.94% returns over the last 12 months.