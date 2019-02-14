Alliance Integ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in December 2018 up 4.42% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2018 down 39.9% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2017.

Alliance Integ shares closed at 95.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)