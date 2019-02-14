Alliance Integ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.77 crore in December 2018 up 4.42% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2018 down 39.9% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2017.
Alliance Integ shares closed at 95.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.77
|24.52
|21.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.77
|24.52
|21.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.14
|17.21
|9.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|-3.14
|1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.06
|2.25
|2.73
|Depreciation
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.52
|3.54
|5.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-2.14
|-3.50
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.12
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-2.03
|-3.33
|Interest
|18.20
|17.50
|16.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.99
|-19.53
|-19.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.99
|-19.53
|-19.41
|Tax
|-5.46
|-13.10
|-8.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.53
|-6.42
|-11.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.53
|-6.42
|-11.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.37
|-5.53
|-9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.37
|-5.53
|-9.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.37
|-5.53
|-9.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.37
|-5.53
|-9.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited