Allcargo Termin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.69 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.69 crore in June 2023 up 6.73% from Rs. 169.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.32% from Rs. 18.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 down 29.07% from Rs. 42.42 crore in June 2022.

Allcargo Termin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 5,204,435.00 in June 2022.

Allcargo Termin shares closed at 35.20 on August 22, 2023 (BSE)