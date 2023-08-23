English
    Allcargo Termin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.69 crore, up 6.73% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Terminals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.69 crore in June 2023 up 6.73% from Rs. 169.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2023 down 50.32% from Rs. 18.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 down 29.07% from Rs. 42.42 crore in June 2022.

    Allcargo Termin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 5,204,435.00 in June 2022.

    Allcargo Termin shares closed at 35.20 on August 22, 2023 (BSE)

    Allcargo Terminals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.69183.74
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations180.69183.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost16.8419.74
    Depreciation13.3512.41
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses134.86137.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6413.98
    Other Income1.117.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7421.25
    Interest7.076.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6714.50
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax9.6714.50
    Tax1.582.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0911.75
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0911.75
    Minority Interest0.050.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.900.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.0512.78
    Equity Share Capital49.140.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.373,650,486.00
    Diluted EPS0.370.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.373,650,486.00
    Diluted EPS0.370.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 02:22 pm

