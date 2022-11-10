 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 744.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.71 crore in September 2022 up 279.31% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.89 crore in September 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 66.20 crore in September 2021.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 416.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.

Allcargo Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 982.75 1,041.40 744.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 982.75 1,041.40 744.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.61 43.19 35.28
Depreciation 18.07 18.86 23.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 840.08 900.09 653.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.99 79.26 31.40
Other Income 85.83 10.17 11.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.82 89.43 42.81
Interest 9.66 10.40 11.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.16 79.03 30.95
Exceptional Items 1.00 27.83 1.69
P/L Before Tax 148.16 106.86 32.64
Tax 50.45 37.50 6.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.71 69.36 25.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.71 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.71 70.07 25.76
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 2.82 1.05
Diluted EPS 3.98 2.82 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 2.82 1.05
Diluted EPS 3.98 2.82 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm
