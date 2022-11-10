Allcargo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 744.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.71 crore in September 2022 up 279.31% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.89 crore in September 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 66.20 crore in September 2021.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Allcargo shares closed at 416.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.