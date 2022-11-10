English
    Allcargo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 982.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 744.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.71 crore in September 2022 up 279.31% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.89 crore in September 2022 up 164.18% from Rs. 66.20 crore in September 2021.

    Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    Allcargo shares closed at 416.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.08% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations982.751,041.40744.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations982.751,041.40744.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.6143.1935.28
    Depreciation18.0718.8623.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses840.08900.09653.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.9979.2631.40
    Other Income85.8310.1711.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.8289.4342.81
    Interest9.6610.4011.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.1679.0330.95
    Exceptional Items1.0027.831.69
    P/L Before Tax148.16106.8632.64
    Tax50.4537.506.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.7169.3625.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.71--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.7170.0725.76
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.982.821.05
    Diluted EPS3.982.821.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.982.821.05
    Diluted EPS3.982.821.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

