Allcargo Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 744.05 crore, up 89.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.05 crore in September 2021 up 89.66% from Rs. 392.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2021 up 106.58% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.20 crore in September 2021 up 30.55% from Rs. 50.71 crore in September 2020.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in September 2020.

Allcargo shares closed at 328.70 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 160.98% returns over the last 6 months and 175.64% over the last 12 months.