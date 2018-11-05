Allcargo Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 395.72 crore, up 38.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 395.72 crore in September 2018 up 38.06% from Rs. 286.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.78 crore in September 2018 up 36.82% from Rs. 42.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.93 crore in September 2018 up 38.48% from Rs. 72.16 crore in September 2017.

Allcargo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2017.

Allcargo shares closed at 101.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -43.17% over the last 12 months.