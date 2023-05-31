English
    Allcargo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.83 crore, down 60.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.83 crore in March 2023 down 60.44% from Rs. 1,081.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2023 down 15.46% from Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2023 down 34.75% from Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2022.

    Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2022.

    Allcargo shares closed at 274.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.37% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.

    Allcargo Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.83511.561,081.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.83511.561,081.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4754.4650.47
    Depreciation4.163.6721.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses354.13441.70974.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0711.7334.98
    Other Income5.9211.1912.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9922.9247.78
    Interest4.397.6810.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.6015.2437.38
    Exceptional Items11.03--2.65
    P/L Before Tax47.6315.2440.03
    Tax11.81-29.36-7.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8244.6047.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--28.25-4.68
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8272.8542.37
    Equity Share Capital49.1449.1449.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.151.73
    Diluted EPS1.461.151.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.151.73
    Diluted EPS1.461.151.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am