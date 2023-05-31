Allcargo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 427.83 crore, down 60.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.83 crore in March 2023 down 60.44% from Rs. 1,081.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.82 crore in March 2023 down 15.46% from Rs. 42.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2023 down 34.75% from Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2022.

Allcargo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2022.

Allcargo shares closed at 274.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.37% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.